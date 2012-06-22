BERLIN, June 22 Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data from its June business climate survey:

GERMANY June 12 May 12 June 11 BUSINESS CLIMATE 105.3 106.9 114.5

BUSINESS CONDITIONS 113.9 (113.2) 123.3

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 97.3 (100.8) 106.3

NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 105.9. Forecasts ranged between 103.0 and 107.5.

Revised figures for May are in brackets.

COMPONENTS June 12 May 12 June 11 TRADE AND INDUSTRY 3.2 6.3 21.0

MANUFACTURING 5.0 10.5 27.6 CONSTRUCTION -4.6 -5.2 -2.2 WHOLESALING 5.0 7.9 21.6 RETAILING 0.3 -3.7 11.6

(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances) GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR June 12 May 12 June 11

CLIMATE 21.3 24.8 26.4 CONDITIONS 30.0 34.0 32.0 EXPECTATIONS 13.0 16.0 21.0

(Values given are not seasonally adjusted)

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)