BERLIN Jan 27 German business morale climbed in January to its highest level since July 2011, suggesting Europe's largest economy is on track for a strong start to 2014 after growing only modestly last year.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 110.6. That beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 110.0 and compared with a reading of 109.5 in December.