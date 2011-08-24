* Ifo drops to lowest since June 2010
* Business morale drops most since Nov 2008
* Economists see slowdown, not recession
(Adds market reaction, further details, background)
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Aug 24 German business morale posted its
steepest drop this month since the aftermath of the Lehman
Brothers collapse in late 2008, raising fresh doubts about the
broader European economy as it grapples with a crippling debt
crisis.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its
closely-watched business climate index, based on a monthly
survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 108.7 in August from 112.9
in July, well below a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 42
economists for a 111.0 reading. .
The last time the index fell so sharply was in November
2008, just after the collapse of Lehman Brothers when the German
economy was in its deepest post-war recession. It was the lowest
reading for the index since June of last year.
Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters that the slowdown
of the U.S. economy and twin debt problems in the U.S. and
Europe were the main reasons for the worsening outlook.
"The German economy has been infected," Abberger said. "I
wouldn't speak of a recession at this moment. The companies
still have a cushion of orders. And not every cooling results in
a recession, but the recovery is slowing very significantly."
The German economy has been a pillar of strength since the
debt crisis in the euro zone first broke out in Greece at the
end of 2009.
But data last week showed gross domestic product (GDP)
growth slowed to a meagre 0.1 percent in the second quarter of
the year, pushed down by weakening private consumption and
declines in the construction sector.
The Ifo index suggests the slowdown could be more
precipitous than many economists had thought, removing a key
crutch for the single currency bloc, whose vulnerable peripheral
economies are depending on strong demand from their northern
partners to help them out of their debt holes.
A weakening economy could make Germans more reluctant to
splash out money to help countries like Greece, for whom a
second rescue package was agreed by European leaders last month.
That deal, which must be approved by national parliaments to go
into force, has run into trouble over Finnish demands that
Greece put up collateral to offset the loans it receives.
"SERIOUS WARNING"
Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, described a sharp
decline in the Ifo's expectations index as a "serious warning".
That subindex tumbled to 100.1, its lowest in almost two
years, from 105.0 in the prior month.
On Tuesday, a separate gauge of analyst and investor
sentiment published by the Mannheim-based ZEW institute fell by
its largest amount in five years. Data this week also showed
growth in German business activity was its weakest in 25 months
in August as new orders fell.
Germany's bluechip DAX index has shed almost a
quarter of its value since the start of the month amid fears a
global slowdown will dampen demand for the country's exports. In
addition to economic weakness in the United States, the Chinese
economy is also slowing. China has emerged as a key export
market for German firms over the past decade.
Some leading companies, such as steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
, have warned recently about increased uncertainty in
U.S. markets.
Although a recession in Germany does not seem inevitable at
this point, some economists said the worst was yet to come.
"We definitely have not seen the low point with expectations
yet and they will certainly fall further in coming months," said
Joerg Lueschow at WestLB.
(Writing by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Sarah
Marsh and Madeline Chambers in Berlin, and Paul Carrel and Noah
Barkin in Frankfurt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)