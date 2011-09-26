* German business morale drops third month in a row

* Sentiment now lowest in 15 months

* Euro rises briefly as data beat market expectations

* Ifo says firms expect no more impulses from abroad (Adds details, comments)

By Annika Breidthardt

BERLIN, Sept 26 German business sentiment fell for the third month in a row in September, dipping to its lowest level since mid-2010, in the latest sign Europe's powerhouse economy is slowing just as the euro zone's debt crisis reaches a critical stage.

The Munich-based Ifo economic think tank said on Monday that its closely-watched business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 107.5 in September from 108.7 in August.

It was the lowest level since June 2010, the month after Greece became the first euro zone country to receive a bailout.

The data could fuel speculation that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in October but Governing Council member Yves Mersch said such an idea was "wild".

The headline number was better than the 106.5 forecast in a Reuters poll of 50 economists and the euro rose briefly after the data. But economists said the slightly better-than-expected figure could not mask the fact that Germany's contribution to the broader euro zone economy was slowly eroding.

"The risks for the German economy have increased lately and today's drop in the Ifo expectation component is a serious warning," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

The strength of the German economy has provided a lifeline to peripheral euro zone countries who have been struggling under the weight of their debt burden.

But data increasingly point to a weaker outlook, dampened by the twin debt problems in the U.S. and Europe and a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

While the Ifo's headline index declined less steeply than in the previous month, the drop still points to a substantial slowdown in the second half of the year, economists said.

"September's modest decline in the German Ifo is a relief after larger falls in other survey indicators, but it remains clear that German economic activity is slowing very sharply," said Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics.

A weakening economy will add to strains on the German budget and could make Germans more reluctant to help countries like Greece, which many people here feel have lived beyond their means.

European policymakers were roundly criticised at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington in recent days for failing to stem their debt crisis and have begun working on new ways to prevent fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the world economy.

Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters German firms were sceptical about the future and expected no further stimulus from abroad, but he said it was too early to say the economy was headed towards recession.

Other data have painted a gloomier picture than Ifo, whose sub-index on expectations dropped to 98.0, the first time it has been below the 100-mark in two years. An index measuring current conditions fell to 116.0 from 118.1.

Last week, a gauge of analyst sentiment from the ZEW research institute fell to its lowest level in nearly three years and data showed that German business activity came close to stalling in September, underscoring concerns the German economy can continue to buoy the broader euro zone.

Many leading companies continue to voice optimism about their business outlook, but a growing number are expressing concern.

The head of Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said last week that the sovereign debt crisis was likely to impact his business soon, even if it remained strong for now.

In a sign of the rising concern, Germany's bluechip DAX index has shed more than 10 percent so far this month and lost a quarter of its value since the start of the year on fears of a global slowdown and concerns over Europe's ability to stem its the debt crisis. (Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Alex Hudson, Sarah Marsh, Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown, writing by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Anna Willard)