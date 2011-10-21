* German business morale drops to lowest since June 2010
* Economists say Germany seems on brink of recession
* Ifo says firms cautious but not expecting collapse yet
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 21 German business sentiment slid
for the fourth month in a row in October, dipping to its lowest
level since mid-2010 and compounding fears the euro zone debt
crisis could push Europe back into recession if a solution is
not found soon.
The Munich-based Ifo economic think tank said on Friday that
its closely-watched business climate index, based on a monthly
survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 106.4 in October from a
revised 107.4 in September.
This was the lowest level since June 2010, albeit slightly
better than the 106.3 forecast in a Reuters poll of 52
economists.
Market sentiment has been rocked this month by uncertainty
about a bailout for Greece and fears the euro zone will fail to
resolve its debt crisis, which could in turn spiral back into a
banking crisis.
"Germany is heading for a home-made recession," said
Berenberg Bank's Holger Schmieding. "Ever since Germany pressed
for a restructuring of Greek debt in July without putting up a
firewall to protect Italy against contagion, Ifo ... has tumbled
amid severe financial turmoil."
Criticism of Germany has grown as its deep disagreements
with France have indicated the euro zone will make scant
progress on strengthening its bailout fund at a summit on
Sunday.
German daily Financial Times Deutschland wrote on Friday the
situation was turning into a farce and devoted its front page to
a plea to leaders to get their acts together and "throw all
their weight" at saving the common currency bloc.
France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday
that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the
crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a
second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.
"Confidence and activity received a blow from the escalating
sovereign debt crisis, which has spread to the banking industry
and the real economy," said Aline Schuiling, senior economist at
ABN AMRO Bank.
Germany's export-driven economy recovered swiftly from the
2008 financial crisis, outperforming its peers and providing a
crucial growth engine for Europe.
But data increasingly suggest growth is easing due to a
global slowdown and the euro zone's debt crisis. Industry
output, orders and retail sales slumped in August.
Forward-looking indicators such as the Ifo business climate
index point to a darkening outlook. Data this week also showed
German investor morale dropping to its weakest level in nearly
three years.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government nearly halved its
forecast for growth next year to 1 percent on Thursday, catching
up with other recent downwards revisions by think tanks.
An Ifo sub-index on current conditions fell to 116.7 from
117.9 in September, while the expectations reading dropped to
97.0, down from a revised 97.9 in September.
ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS
Many economists said that, while sentiment was worsening as
the euro zone crisis reached a critical stage, the real economy
was still in good shape and well placed to weather the crisis --
for the time being.
"There is no denying that the German economy will cool off
in coming quarters," said Andreas Rees of UniCredit.
"However ... doomsday is certainly not around the corner.
Companies are still sitting on a huge pile of backlog orders
which will be worked off in coming months."
The German government and most economic think tanks still
see full-year 2011 growth of around 3 percent.
"The propensity of companies to invest further in Germany
remained at historically high levels recently, at least partly
offsetting declining impulses from exports," Rees added.
German bluechips have warned recently about the
deteriorating outlook, while nonetheless reporting good
business.
German retailer Metro AG said on Thursday it was
on track to beat last year's record profit of 2.4 billion euros
($3.3 billion euros).
Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters companies were
pulling in their horns due to increasing cautiousness but still
were not planning to cut jobs.
"They are bracing themselves for a period of weakness, so
are reducing capacity levels for example to have a cushion," he
said. "But they are not expecting a collapse."
Abberger nonetheless said the European Central Bank should
cut its key interest rate to 1.0 percent, adding he expected
this to happen in two stages.
