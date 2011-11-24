* Business climate improves for first time since June
* Indicator boosts euro after poor Bund auction
* Signs Germany could avoid worst of euro zone downturn
By Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Nov 24 German business sentiment
rose unexpectedly in November for the first time in nearly half
a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the
euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in international markets
better so far than experts had feared.
A day after weak demand for a German bond auction raised
concern the crisis may be spreading to Europe's economic
powerhouse, the closely-watched Ifo business climate index
bucked expectations to rise for the first time since June.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank's index, based on a monthly
survey of 7,000 companies, edged up to 106.6 in November from
106.4 in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 43
economists had been for a drop to 105.1..
"The German economy is still performing relatively well
despite the international turmoil," said Ifo chief Hans-Werner
Sinn, ascribing the increase to "somewhat less sceptical"
expectations in German trade and manufacturing.
The news pushed up the euro and European shares,
providing some relief after Wednesday's poor Bund auction when
the German debt agency could not find buyers for almost half a 6
billion euro bond sale. Analysts called the auction of 10-year
bonds a "disaster".
Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters the November index
showed the debt crisis had not yet reached the real economy and
that Germany had a good chance of avoiding recession this
winter, with domestic demand looking stable.
"A slowdown will come but not a drastic one. We are not in
free-fall," Abberger said.
Manufacturers told Ifo they expected "hardly any further
stimulus from exports" and retailers were also cautious, while
wholesalers and the construction industry reported an improved
business climate after a recent cooling in both sectors.
"The German economy will not be able to escape these general
recessionary tendencies (in the euro zone)," said ING economist
Carsten Brzeski. "However, today's Ifo index shows that if
policymakers get a grip on the crisis management, Germany could
get off more lightly than most other countries."
Earlier on Thursday Germany confirmed that gross domestic
product growth accelerated in the third quarter, with private
consumption growing at its strongest pace in more than a year.
STAGNATION, AT BEST
German retailer Douglas, which sells perfumes, cosmetics and
books making it very focused on Christmas sales, said last week
it was "seeing no signs the mood of the consumers has been
dampened by the euro zone crisis".
"In fact, they seem in the mood to shop," Douglas
Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Reuters.
GDP growth accelerated to 0.5 percent in Q3 while private
consumption swung back to growth of 0.8 percent after shrinking
in the previous quarter. Investment in plant equipment rose 2.9
percent.
On an annual basis, however, growth eased again, and the
bond auction demonstrated clearly that Germany is not immune to
the negative sentiment sweeping across the continent.
Timo Klein of IHS Global Insight has pencilled in average
GDP growth dropping to 0.8 percent next year from an estimated 3
percent for 2011 and said euro-crisis risks "continue to bias
any future forecast revisions to the downside for now".
The Ifo index rise reverses "only a fraction of the sharp
fall in expectations seen over the last six months and left the
index pointing to stagnation -- at best -- in the economy over
the coming quarters", said Capital Economics' Jonathan Loynes.
Germany recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis,
with its growth outstripping all others in the single currency
zone, but there are clear signs the economy is now shifting down
a gear.
German industrial orders saw their steepest decline in
September since early 2009, weighed down by sharply weaker
demand from the euro zone. Industrial production has already
begun to feel the pinch, falling 2.7 percent in September.
Economists, the government and the Bundesbank have all cut
their German growth forecasts in recent weeks. The government
now forecasts growth of 1 percent in 2012, down from an earlier
estimate of 1.8 percent.
Loynes saw only limited scope for encouragement from the Q3
GDP data, which was "largely a bounce-back from a fall in Q2".
With the economy slowing and Berlin under pressure to rescue the
euro, "market worries about Germany look set to intensify".
