By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Sept 24 German business morale improved
slightly to its highest level in 17 months in September,
suggesting Europe's largest economy is staging a firm recovery
after a contraction in late 2012 and a weak start to this year.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Tuesday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, rose to
107.7. It came in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
for a reading of 108.2.
German Bund futures rose to a session high, the euro dipped
against the dollar and European stocks erased gains after the
Ifo number, which compared with a revised reading of 107.6 in
August.
"The German economy is gaining speed and growth in the third
quarter should again be robust," said Ralf Umlauf, economist at
Helaba.
The survey will be welcome news for Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives, who achieved their strongest score in
more than 20 years in a national election on Sunday after
benefiting from the relative strength of the economy but are
just short of enough votes to rule on their own.
"On the political side, it's now important to form a
government able to act in order to prevent potential strain on
the mood from a cliffhanger," said Umlauf.
UPBEAT ABOUT FUTURE
Europe's economic powerhouse, which put in a stellar
performance during the early years of the euro zone crisis,
weakened last year but bounced back in the second quarter of
2013, when it grew by its strongest rate in more than a year.
The rebound was largely due to robust domestic demand and
weather-related catch-up effects. Economists generally expect
slower but nonetheless decent growth between July and September.
The Ifo survey showed firms became more upbeat about their
future prospects, with business expectations improving against
the previous month. Manufacturers were the most optimistic about
their future than any time in the last two years, but overall
companies were more pessimistic about their current situation.
Some major German companies have been downbeat of late and
announced strategies designed to counter weak European demand.
Lanxess aims to cut costs and slash 1,000 jobs while
Volkswagen plans to step up overseas operations.
The Ifo survey showed companies expect exports to pick up.
The German government is relying on domestic demand to
support growth this year as exports weaken. The Ifo survey
strengthened those hopes by showing retailers more upbeat about
their business outlook than at any point since February 2011.
Other recent surveys have shown investor sentiment
brightening and the private sector expanding at its fastest rate
since January. But the latest hard data has been disappointing,
with exports, industrial orders and output all falling in July.
The German economy nonetheless remains the envy of euro zone
peers like Spain, where recent data has shown industry output
falling for a 23rd straight month, and Greece where unemployment
hit a record high in June.
The German government expects growth of 0.5 percent this
year.