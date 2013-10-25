* Ifo sentiment index drops to 107.4 vs forecast rise
* U.S. fiscal crisis, stronger euro are risks to economy
* Ifo, economists say Germany still on track to recovery
* Export expectations rise to highest this year
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 25 German business morale dropped
for the first time in six months in October, underscoring the
fragility of a recovery in Europe's largest economy that is
widely expected to pick up momentum next year.
The Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, dropped to
107.4 from 107.7 in September. The reading fell short of the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a gain to
108.0, and nudged the euro lower against the dollar.
Europe's economic powerhouse, which put in a stellar
performance during the early years of the euro zone crisis,
weakened last year but bounced back between this April and June
when it grew by its strongest rate in more than a year.
This recovery should keep going despite Friday's
disappointing survey. Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters
the drop was "a small damper and not a trend change".
The fall in business sentiment was sharpest in the retail
sector, while a bright spot was a rise in export expectations of
German manufacturers to their highest value of the year.
"The leading indicators published this week, including
today's Ifo index, all show that while an economic recovery
appears to be ahead of us, it should undoubtedly be considered
moderate," said Thomas Gitzel at VP Bank.
Political turmoil in Italy, where the government came close
to falling, and a row in Washington that raised the risk of the
United States defaulting on its debt may have sown some
uncertainty among German businesses, along with a strengthening
euro.
"The U.S. debt crisis and its possible fallout on economic
activity, combined with the stronger exchange rate are not the
most favourable mix for the German export sector," said Carsten
Brzeski at ING.
A Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Thursday that
Germany's private sector grew at the slowest pace in three
months in October. Weakness among service providers was also the
reason for the drop in the PMI, suggesting the domestic economy
is underperforming expectations.
Germany's second quarter rebound was largely due to robust
domestic demand, helped by a strong labour market, solid wage
increases and favourable financing conditions. A spring catch-up
on projects delayed by harsh weather last winter also helped.
SLOWER SECOND HALF
Economists expect slower growth in the third and fourth
quarters. Ifo's Wohlrabe said the think tank was sticking to its
forecast for 0.3 and 0.4 percent growth respectively.
A sub-index for firms' assessment of their current situation
fell marginally by 0.1 percentage points but remained above the
long-term average. The reading for their business expectations
dropped more sharply, to 103.6 from 104.2.
The euro rose on Friday to a two-year high against
the dollar before slipping when the survey was published.
Earlier this week, Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa
said declines also by the Japanese yen and
Indian rupee against the euro were hurting its
earnings.
Yet the Ifo survey showed firms remained optimistic overall
about a pickup in exports as the global economy recovers and
manufacturers were upbeat about future business developments.
Data this week showed the British economy grew at the
fastest pace in more than three years in the third quarter and
Spain pulled out of a two-year recession.
Ifo's Wohlrabe said German exports to the United States were
expected to rise despite its budget crisis.
Momentum in German economic growth is forecast to pick up
next year. The government said earlier this week it expected
expansion of 1.7 percent in 2014 after 0.5 percent in 2013.
Major German firms were mostly upbeat about their outlook
this week. Luxury carmaker Daimler forecast higher
fourth-quarter profit after posting better than expected
results.
"Germany is on a recovery course," said KfW's Joerg Zeuner.
"Growth of two percent next year is imaginable."