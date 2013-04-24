* Ifo index down on weakness in euro zone and China
* Business survey falls short of lowest estimate
* Germany struggles to overcome late 2012 contraction
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, April 24 German business sentiment in
April was worse than the most pessimistic of forecasts, falling
for the second consecutive month as Europe's largest economy was
undermined by both its euro zone and Chinese export markets.
Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its business
climate index, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
104.4 in April from 106.7 in March.
It came a day after a preliminary purchasing managers'
survey showed Germany's private sector contracted in April,
bolstering the case for the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates at its meeting next week.
The Ifo report pushed the euro down to its lowest in nearly
three weeks against the dollar while Bunds edged up briefly.
"The sharp dip in Germany's Ifo index marks another nail in
the coffin for stronger recovery this year," said David Brown at
New View Economics. "Germany will be very lucky to avoid a near
term recession in the recent two quarters."
The German economy long fought off the euro zone crisis that
sent much of the rest of the bloc into recession but contracted
in the final quarter of 2012. Data now point to it struggling to
leave that gloom behind, especially because of weakness in the
Chinese economy which had proved a strong alternative market.
The economy has not yet featured prominently in Germany's
election campaign but if it worsens significantly it could
become a headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a
third term in office in September.
Momentum meanwhile is growing at the ECB for a cut
. The bank's own lending data on Wednesday added
to the pressure, showing demand for corporate and household
loans in the euro zone plummeted in the first three months of
the year.
Lower interest rates could help German exports and therefore
the wider euro zone by weakening the euro, which has already
fallen around 1.5 percent against the dollar since the start of
the year.
GERMAN WEAKNESS
Some other recent data have been more mixed. Industrial
orders climbed in February while output ticked up and exports
fell. Unemployment has edged up but remains close to a German
post-reunification low and retail sales have risen.
Economists polled by Reuters expect Germany to stave off
recession by growing 0.3 percent in the first quarter. Ifo
economist Klaus Wohlrabe said Germany should grow more strongly
in the second quarter of 2013 than in the first.
But announcements from German firms have been largely
downbeat, with BASF saying it would cut 500 jobs by
2015, Bosch saying sales were subdued between January
and March and Daimler reporting its first-quarter
profit plunged more than half.
The Ifo survey showed firms were more gloomy about their
business outlook, with a sub-index falling to 101.6 from 103.6
in March. They were more pessimistic about current business,
with a gauge of current conditions dropping to 107.2 from 109.9.
German engineering conglomerate Siemens said
earlier this month that while Chinese industrial demand seemed
to be stabilising it did not expect a notable recovery in the
next two quarters.
"In good times, the global economy would have helped but in
the second quarter there has been no good news from emerging
markets," said Andreas Scheuerle, an economist at Dekabank,
pointing to slowing Chinese growth, trouble in North Korea and
weak early indicators in the United States.
"No wonder that companies have lost their hopes for a
dynamic recovery," he added.
The weakness in foreign trade, traditionally the driver of
growth in Germany, means it has to rely more on its consumers to
prop up growth this year. But in a worrying sign for domestic
demand, Ifo said retailers were more pessimistic about business
prospects.