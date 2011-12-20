BERLIN Dec 20 A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday he expected outstanding details of plans to boost IMF resources would be resolved by early 2012, and that Britain would decide under the auspices of the G20 whether it would contribute.

Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.

"The United Kingdom said yesterday they want to see within the context of the G20 to what extent they will want to contribute to raising the fire-power of the IMF, and I expect these questions and details could be settled by early 2012," said spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)