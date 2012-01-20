MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BERLIN Jan 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet on Sunday the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, followed by European leaders the next day, a government spokesman said.
"Ms Lagarde will be visiting to give a speech on Monday at the German Council on Foreign Relations ... That means there is an occasion to discuss current events on Sunday," Steffen Seibert said on Friday.
Merkel will then host European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy for a dinner at the Chancellery on Monday, Seibert added, to prepare for a European Council meeting on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alex Hudson)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.