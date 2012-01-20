BERLIN Jan 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet on Sunday the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, followed by European leaders the next day, a government spokesman said.

"Ms Lagarde will be visiting to give a speech on Monday at the German Council on Foreign Relations ... That means there is an occasion to discuss current events on Sunday," Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Merkel will then host European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy for a dinner at the Chancellery on Monday, Seibert added, to prepare for a European Council meeting on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alex Hudson)