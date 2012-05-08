BERLIN May 8 Germany could reach growth
potential of 1.25 percent on the year in the second half of 2012
thanks to a domestic economy-driven pick-up, an International
Monetary Fund (IMF) official said, but the international lender
will keep its GDP growth forecasts of 0.6 percent for 2012 and
1.5 percent for 2013.
An escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and oil prices
pose threats, the IMF said in a report on the country.
The IMF said Berlin's level of budget consolidation was
appropriate, and somewhat higher wages would be helpful in
supporting domestic demand.
