BERLIN, April 25 Germany is not consolidating
its own budget but policy overall is appropriate, Olivier
Blanchard, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund
was quoted as saying on Thursday.
In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit published on
Thursday, Blanchard added the United States of America was
consolidationg its budget too much budget at the moment.
"Germany is not saving. According to our calculations, the
public deficit adjusted for economic swings, is rising slightly
this year," Blanchard told Die Zeit in an interview.
"The debate isn't without a degree of irony. The Americans
are telling the Germans to save less - but their own speed of
consolidation is one of the highest in the world.
"The Germans are giving the Americans advice to save more -
but their own fiscal policies are slanted towards expansion."