BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
BERLIN, March 10 The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund sees a risk of deflation, particularly in the euro zone, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported him as saying.
"The risk of deflation, especially in the euro zone, definitely exists," Olivier Blanchard was quoted as saying in a pre-publication copy of an article due to be published on Tuesday.
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
March 21 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga:
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed