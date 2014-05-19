BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
BERLIN May 19 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Germany on Monday to invest more in infrastructure to boost its long-term growth and support the euro zone currency bloc.
In a statement detailing policy recommendations, the IMF said Germany could invest up to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product a year more over four years without violating fiscal rules and with only a small effect on the debt-to-GDP ratio.
"Such a programme would yield a persistent increase in GDP by crowding in private investment and would also stimulate growth in the rest of the euro area," the IMF said in the statement.
The Fund also expected Germany's recovery to gather further momentum and said it would likely raise its growth forecast for Germany soon. The Fund said in April it expected German growth this year of 1.7 percent and of 1.6 percent next year.
Germany's government forecasts growth this year of 1.8 percent, followed by 2.0 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.
* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement