JAKARTA, July 10 The IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Reuters she would hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Lagarde, who was attending a reception at the German embassy in Jakarta, did not say what they planned to discuss.

Merkel is on a three-day visit to Indonesia, an increasingly important emerging market for German exporters and investors. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Gareth Jones)