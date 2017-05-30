BERLIN May 30 Germany will push hard in
Brussels for progress to be made on a free-trade agreement
between India and the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday in a speech warning of growing "protectionist
tendencies" worldwide.
"It's important to us that we make progress on the
German-Indian, or rather EU-Indian free trade agreement," she
said at a Berlin business forum where she shared a platform with
her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. "We will do a major push
in Brussels to ensure that these negotiations progress again."
Her remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated
his criticism of Germany's trade surplus with his country,
tweeting that the "MASSIVE" U.S. trade deficit with Europe's
largest economy "will change".
Modi told the forum that economic collaboration between
Germany and India was still "below full potential".
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Michelle Martin)