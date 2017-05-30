BERLIN May 30 Germany wants to develop ties
with India and this should not be at the cost of its
trans-Atlantic relationship, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Tuesday after meeting India's prime minister, who called Berlin
"a very reliable partner".
Merkel talked about developing cooperation with India and
added: "That's of huge importance and in no way directed against
any other relationships and certainly not against the
trans-Atlantic ties, which have historically been very important
for us and will remain so in future."
On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the
reliability of the United States as an ally but said she was a
"convinced trans-Atlanticist", fine-tuning her message after
surprising Washington with her frankness a day earlier.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Paul Carrel)