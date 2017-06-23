BERLIN, June 23 Berlin is lobbying for German
firms to win business revamping India's creaking railway
network, one of several countries attracted by the scale of
India's transport needs and which are campaigning to export
their technology.
The economy ministry said on Friday it had agreed to finance
a government feasibility study into a high-speed rail link
between Chennai and Mysore, and had also discussed a project to
modernise the Chennai-Hyderabad route.
"The government is conducting talks ... with the Indian
government about two railway projects in which German companies
are interested," it said in a statement, confirming an earlier
report in German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
It said the projects had been a topic of conversation during
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Berlin in May.
The ministry did not name any companies but industrial group
Siemens would be most likely to benefit from any
business. Siemens declined to comment.
Under Modi, India has been talking up the appeal of bullet
trains as the main rail network, slow and saturated, struggles.
India appointed Chinese, French and Spanish firms in 2015 to
conduct studies into building three high-speed rail lines
linking its major cities.
However, aside from one line awarded to the Japanese, Modi's
government has not said how it would pay for high-speed lines if
they eventually get the green light.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Additional reporting by Tommy
Wilkes in New Delhi; Writing and additional reporting by
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)