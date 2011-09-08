FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Germany's engineering industry will see a slowdown in demand next year, trade body VDMA said on Thursday

VDMA, which represents a sector that is the largest industrial employer in the euro zone's biggest economy, sees sector output growing by 4 percent in 2012, compared with expected growth of 14 percent this year.

It said it expects the monthly growth rate to slow over the course of the year in 2012.

Companies such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE), ThyssenKrupp and MAN SE count among the biggest names in the sector, which made Germany the world's top exporter until it was unseated by China in 2009.

But data showed earlier on Thursday that Germany's trade surplus narrowed in July to its lowest level in 18 months on a stronger-than-expected drop in exports, adding to signs a global slowdown is starting to weigh on Europe's top economy. (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)