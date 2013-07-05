BERLIN, July 5 A slide in domestic demand drove an unexpected 1.3 percent drop in German industry orders in May, official data showed on Friday, casting a shadow over hopes that Europe's largest economy may pick up steam and support regional growth.

The second consecutive monthly drop in seasonally and price-adjusted order intake compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for a 1.2 percent rise, and was steeper than even the lowest forecast for a 0.7 percent fall.

Orders fell by a revised 2.2 percent in April, according to the data from the Economy Ministry. The ministry originally reported them to have fallen 2.3 percent.

Domestic orders fell 2 percent in May, with demand at home for capital goods slumping 4.1 percent, raising concerns that the domestic economy will not be able to compensate for a weak global outlook. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh)