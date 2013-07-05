UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 5 A slide in domestic demand drove an unexpected 1.3 percent drop in German industry orders in May, official data showed on Friday, casting a shadow over hopes that Europe's largest economy may pick up steam and support regional growth.
The second consecutive monthly drop in seasonally and price-adjusted order intake compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for a 1.2 percent rise, and was steeper than even the lowest forecast for a 0.7 percent fall.
Orders fell by a revised 2.2 percent in April, according to the data from the Economy Ministry. The ministry originally reported them to have fallen 2.3 percent.
Domestic orders fell 2 percent in May, with demand at home for capital goods slumping 4.1 percent, raising concerns that the domestic economy will not be able to compensate for a weak global outlook. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources