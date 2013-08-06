(Corrects paragraph 2 to read 'rise' instead of 'drop')

BERLIN Aug 6 German industrial orders surged by 3.8 percent on the month in June in their biggest rise since October, beating forecasts, as contracts for big-ticket items jumped and euro zone demand rebounded, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The rise in seasonally adjusted orders came in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for a 1.0 percent rise, and overshot even the highest forecast for a 2.5 percent increase.

Orders fell by a revised 0.5 percent in May, according to the data. The ministry originally reported them to have dropped 1.3 percent.

Domestic orders increased by 3.3 percent in June and bookings from abroad climbed 4.2 percent, driven by a 10.0 percent increase in orders from the euro zone. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Madeline Chambers)