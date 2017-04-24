FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable market for conventional plants fired with gas or those using water for pumped storage hydro electricity, BDEW said in related statements. For simplicity, this table shows only projects above 200 MW. A handful of smaller offshore wind and two small gas-to-power plants at Kiel and Mainz are not listed, although they count towards the total number. PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, APPROVED OR SEEKING APPROVAL OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE/STATUS Trianel/EWE Borkum West offshore wind 200 2020** Uniper Datteln 4 hard coal 1,052 no date* Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2018* Iberdrola Wikinger offshore wind 350 2017* OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 no date** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date** WPD Kaikas offshore wind max. 664 no date** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 230 no date** Vattenfall Marzahn/Berlin gas 260 2020* E.ON Clim & Ren Arkona offshore wind 385 2019** E.ON Clim / Ren Delta Nordsee 1 offshore wind 288 no date** WV Energie et al Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind 348 no date** Dong Energy OWP West offshore wind 240 2024** Northland Power Inc./ RWE Innogy Nordsee One offshore wind 332 2017* Northland Power Inc. RWE Innogy Nordsee Two offshore wind ca. 300 no date** Northland Power Inc./ RWE Innogy Nordsee Three offshore wind ca. 360 no date** Partners Group et al Merkur Offshore offshore wind 396 2019** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind ca. 270 no date** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 450 2019** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund West2offshore wind 240 2024*** WindMW/Blackstone Noerdlicher Grund offshore wind 320 no date** Dong Energy Gode Wind 04 offshore wind ca. 300 no date** Northland Power Inc. Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 252 2019** EnBW He dreiht offshore wind ca. 900 no date** EnBW Hohe See offshore wind 497 2019* STEAG Leverkusen gas 570 no date*** Donaukraftwerk Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 2019*** Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 300 no date*** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas max. 1,200 no date*** Trier utility Schweich/PSKW-Rio pumped storage ca. 2021*** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2022*** RWE BoAplus NiederaussemL brown coal 1,100 2022 earliest*** Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass/ hydrogen 1,000 no date*** RWE Power Gersteinwerk Werne-Stockum gas max. 1,300 no date*** EDF Deutschland Premnitz gas 400 no date*** Schluchseewerke Atdorf pumped storage 1,400 no date*** PROJECTS PURELY AT PLANNING STAGE Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas max. 600 no date Trianel Karlsruhe/Oberrhein gas max. 1,200 no date Trianel Gotha/Schmalwasser pumped st ca. 1,000 no date Energieallianz Bayern Jochberg/Walchensee pumped storage 700 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped st 270 no date PQ Energy Griesheim gas ca. 500 no date PQ Energy Gundelfingen gas max. 1,280 no date RWE Power/KGG Gundremmingen gas no entry no date ................................................. * under construction ** approval obtained *** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)