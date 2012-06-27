BERLIN, June 27 Consumer prices in the German
state of Brandenburg fell in June by 0.1 percent month-on-month
and rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year, the state's statistics
office said on Wednesday.
Data for six German states are used to calculate a
preliminary inflation figure for Germany.
The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
June consumer price data:
Percentage change
Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index
Overall price index -0.1 +1.8 111.9
w/o seasonal foodstuffs -0.2 +1.8 111.7
w/o heating oil and fuels +0.2 +1.8 110.7
w/o administered prices -0.1 +2.0 112.0
w/o rents (including added costs) -0.1 +2.2 114.5
Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.7 +3.7 120.8
Foodstuffs +0.8 +3.4 120.6
Seasonal foodstuffs +4.8 +4.7 125.5
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.3 +3.0 119.0
Alcoholic drinks +0.5 +1.5 112.7
Clothing and shoes -0.4 +2.9 111.8
Household rents/electricity/gas/other -0.1 +1.6 111.7
Rents (including added costs) unch +0.6 103.6
Net rents unch +0.7 103.3
Additional housing costs unch unch 105.1
household energy -0.1 +4.7 141.8
Electricity +1.2 +1.5 140.4
Gas +0.1 +8.0 130.4
Heating oil -4.4 +4.2 160.1
Furniture, household goods, repairs unch +1.9 108.4
Health and personal care items unch +2.4 108.3
Transport -0.9 +2.2 118.0
Fuels -3.4 +2.1 132.4
Communications unch -1.4 84.6
Entertainment, leisure -0.2 +1.1 105.0
Package Holidays +0.1 +1.8 110.3
Education unch -0.3 119.8
Lodgings and catering +0.9 +3.5 115.3
Catering +0.3 +3.6 115.9
Lodgings +2.4 +2.9 113.5
Other goods and services unch -0.9 110.0
Services +0.1 +1.0 107.4
Goods -0.2 +2.6 116.6
