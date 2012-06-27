BERLIN, June 27 Consumer prices in the German state of Brandenburg fell in June by 0.1 percent month-on-month and rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Wednesday.

Data for six German states are used to calculate a preliminary inflation figure for Germany.

The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its June consumer price data:

Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index Overall price index -0.1 +1.8 111.9 w/o seasonal foodstuffs -0.2 +1.8 111.7 w/o heating oil and fuels +0.2 +1.8 110.7 w/o administered prices -0.1 +2.0 112.0 w/o rents (including added costs) -0.1 +2.2 114.5 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.7 +3.7 120.8 Foodstuffs +0.8 +3.4 120.6 Seasonal foodstuffs +4.8 +4.7 125.5 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.3 +3.0 119.0 Alcoholic drinks +0.5 +1.5 112.7 Clothing and shoes -0.4 +2.9 111.8 Household rents/electricity/gas/other -0.1 +1.6 111.7 Rents (including added costs) unch +0.6 103.6 Net rents unch +0.7 103.3 Additional housing costs unch unch 105.1 household energy -0.1 +4.7 141.8 Electricity +1.2 +1.5 140.4 Gas +0.1 +8.0 130.4 Heating oil -4.4 +4.2 160.1 Furniture, household goods, repairs unch +1.9 108.4 Health and personal care items unch +2.4 108.3 Transport -0.9 +2.2 118.0 Fuels -3.4 +2.1 132.4 Communications unch -1.4 84.6 Entertainment, leisure -0.2 +1.1 105.0 Package Holidays +0.1 +1.8 110.3 Education unch -0.3 119.8 Lodgings and catering +0.9 +3.5 115.3 Catering +0.3 +3.6 115.9 Lodgings +2.4 +2.9 113.5 Other goods and services unch -0.9 110.0 Services +0.1 +1.0 107.4 Goods -0.2 +2.6 116.6 (Berlin newsroom; Tel:+49 30 288 5142; Email: berlin.econ@news.reuters.com)