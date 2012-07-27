BERLIN, July 27 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy remained at an 18-month low of 1.7 percent in July, unchanged from June, and below the European Central Bank's 2 percent price stability threshold for a third straight month, preliminary data showed on Friday.

That was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for inflation to hold steady and gives the ECB scope to cut rates further. The ECB targets inflation of close to but just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole.

German consumer prices accelerated by 0.4 percent month-on-month from a drop of 0.1 percent last month, largely due to seasonal factors such as increased costs for package holidays and the rental of holiday apartments, according to the data released by the Federal Statistics Office.

Fuel prices also climbed after falling slightly in May and June, while the cost of heating oil rose significantly for the first time since March, pushing the month-on-month figure higher.

Economists had expected the cost of living in Germany to increase on the month, according to a Reuters poll.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.4 percent and a year-on-year gain of 2.0 percent after a monthly drop of 0.2 percent and an annual rise of 2.0 percent in June.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of inflation would fall to 1.9 percent on the year in July and to accelerate by 0.4 percent on the month.

Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half of the population.

Final German price data for July are due to be released on August 10, the office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)