BERLIN, July 27 Annual inflation in Europe's
largest economy remained at an 18-month low of 1.7 percent in
July, unchanged from June, and below the European Central Bank's
2 percent price stability threshold for a third straight month,
preliminary data showed on Friday.
That was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll of 36 economists for inflation to hold steady and gives the
ECB scope to cut rates further. The ECB targets inflation of
close to but just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole.
German consumer prices accelerated by 0.4 percent
month-on-month from a drop of 0.1 percent last month, largely
due to seasonal factors such as increased costs for package
holidays and the rental of holiday apartments, according to the
data released by the Federal Statistics Office.
Fuel prices also climbed after falling slightly in May and
June, while the cost of heating oil rose significantly for the
first time since March, pushing the month-on-month figure
higher.
Economists had expected the cost of living in Germany to
increase on the month, according to a Reuters poll.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.4 percent and a
year-on-year gain of 2.0 percent after a monthly drop of 0.2
percent and an annual rise of 2.0 percent in June.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of
inflation would fall to 1.9 percent on the year in July and to
accelerate by 0.4 percent on the month.
Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six
of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half of the
population.
Final German price data for July are due to be released on
August 10, the office said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)