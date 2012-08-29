BERLIN Aug 29 Annual inflation in Germany accelerated to 2.0 percent in August due to higher fuel and heating oil prices, pushing it towards the upper limit of the ECB's euro zone target for price stability, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The annual figure came in well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 31 economists for inflation to edge up to 1.8 percent in August from 1.7 percent last month.

The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation close to but just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole.

On a monthly basis preliminary consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for a 0.2 percent rise in the cost of living.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.3 percent and a year-on-year gain of 2.2 percent after a monthly gain of 0.4 percent and an annual rise of 1.9 percent in July.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of inflation would pick up to 2.0 percent on the year in August and decelerate to 0.1 percent on the month.

Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half of the population.

Final German price data for July are due to be released on September 12, the office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)