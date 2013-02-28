BERLIN Feb 28 Consumer prices in the state of Baden Wuerttemberg rose by 0.7 percent on the month in February and climbed by 1.3 percent on the year, the state's statistics office said on Thursday.

The preliminary German inflation figure is due out later on Thursday and economists polled by Reuters see it easing to 1.6 percent on the year in February from 1.7 percent in January. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)