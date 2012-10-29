* Inflation stays at 2 percent, just above ECB target

* German wages post biggest rise in almost four years

By Annika Breidthardt

BERLIN, Oct 29 German inflation stayed at 2 percent in October, just above the European Central Bank's target ceiling, but economists said it would have fallen were it not for one-off effects in the country's most populous state.

Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office, closely watched for clues on overall euro zone inflation, showed annual inflation matched the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 34 economists.

Prices rose only in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the six federal states on whose data the preliminary numbers are based, offsetting drops in two and steady price pressures in three others.

In NRW, usually a bellwether for inflation, prices rose by 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent a month earlier.

"Had it not been for the echo of NRW's abolition of student fees last October, Germany's inflation rate would probably have fallen again in October," said Christian Schulz, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

The rise in NRW's prices masked a drop in fuel prices at petrol stations, usually one of the leading components. In NRW, fuel prices dropped 5.4 percent on the month.

On a monthly basis, German consumer prices were unchanged, the same as in September, data released by the Federal Statistics Office showed.

For much of last year, Germany's inflation rate remained consistently above the ECB's euro area target as its economy outperformed European peers and fuelled robust wage rises.

That posed a dilemma for the ECB, struggling to balance monetary policy for Europe's largest economy and powerhouse with the needs of the struggling southern periphery.

Germany has been slowly losing its immunity to the euro zone debt crisis. Business confidence and private sector activity plummeted in October but the country should avoid recession, given a strong labour market and healthy consumer demand.

HIGHER WAGES

Wage increases after years of restraint have outpaced inflation. Data released on Monday showed German wages had their sharpest rise in almost four years in July in stark contrast to the pay cuts and job losses seen in most of the euro zone.

They rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in the Statistics Office's quarterly poll, the strongest since a 3.4 percent increase in October 2008 and up markedly from a 2.2 percent increase in April and 2.0 percent rise in January.

But "for the forseeable future we do not expect a marked change in the inflation trend. The inflation rate is likely to remain around 2 percent in coming months and in 2012 on average," said Heinrich Bayer of Postbank.

The government and the country's central bank have both hinted they would tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide inflation remains under control. That could help ailing euro zone countries boost their competitiveness.

But a poll of 41 economists estimated that euro zone inflation, due on Wednesday, likely edged down to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent, still well above the ECB's target.

Harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, German consumer prices were 0.1 percent higher on the month and rose 2.1 percent on the year.

Final German price data for October are due to be released on Nov. 9, the office said.