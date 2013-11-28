By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Nov 28 Preliminary German consumer
prices harmonised with other EU countries accelerated in
November, suggesting euro zone inflation could come in higher
than expected and reducing pressure on the ECB to take further
action.
The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - the measure
of inflation used by the European Central Bank - showed the cost
of living in Europe's largest economy, rose by 1.6 percent this
month, data from the Statistics Office showed.
That exceeded the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a
rise to 1.3 percent and overshot even the highest estimate of
1.5 percent.
While euro zone inflation data due out on Friday is forecast
to show consumer prices rising by 0.8 percent in November,
Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding said the German
reading suggested inflation in the single currency bloc would
actually accelerate to 0.9 percent.
"(The German data) mitigates deflation worries in the euro
zone a bit and is another argument for the ECB to just sit tight
and watch what happens for the next three months rather than
being rushed into new policy action," he said.
The ECB cut rates to a record low after inflation in the
euro zone eased to 0.7 percent in October - well below the
bank's target for inflation of close to but below 2 percent.
Several ECB members have said since then that they are open
to taking new steps to prevent deflationary pressure from
harming the economic outlook.
Data on Thursday showing a contraction in loans to
households and companies in the euro zone quickened in October
piled pressure on the ECB to do more to buoy the euro zone's
weak recovery.
"For the ECB (the German data) offsets what we had in the
weak credit data earlier today, which on their own would be
something that could justify further action," Schmieding said,
adding that the low October euro zone reading looked more like
an outlier now.
Economists expect the ECB to keep the main refinancing rate
at a record low of 0.25 percent at their December meeting and
do not foresee the bank embarking on a programme of outright
asset purchases to revive a sputtering recovery, a Reuters poll
showed.
Consumer prices in Germany on a non-harmonised basis
accelerated to 1.3 percent on the year in November from 1.2
percent the previous month.
Moderate inflation, combined with high employment levels and
wage hikes, is boosting domestic demand in Germany which is
helping to offset weaker exports.
Final German price data for November are due to be released
on Dec. 11.