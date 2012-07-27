BERLIN, July 27 Monthly inflation accelerated in
five German states in July, which economists said pointed to a
1.8 percent annual increase in consumer prices nationwide,
higher than in June but below a key 2 percent threshold for a
third straight month.
In July consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month
in five out of the six German states on which Germany's overall
preliminary inflation figure, due out later on Friday, is based,
data from the states' statistics offices showed.
A Reuters poll of 33 economists conducted before the state
data was published had forecast a monthly gain of 0.4 percent
nationwide compared with a drop of 0.1 percent last month.
The month-on-month price increases were driven partly by
higher energy prices and in some states also by consumers having
to shell out more for package tours, holiday home rental and
plane tickets than in the previous month.
Annual inflation only accelerated in one of the states while
it slowed in three and held steady in one, but economists
contacted after the state data was released said the
month-on-month increase would push the annual pan-German figure
up.
A Reuters poll of 36 economists conducted before state data
was released had pointed to a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent.
An alternative measure of inflation, based on Europe's
harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) favoured by the ECB,
is forecast to slow to 1.9 percent on the year from 2.0 percent
in May.
Price pressures remained at a 20-month low of 1.3 percent in
July in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia
(NRW), data showed on Thursday. The west German state which is
home to around 18 million of Germany's 82 million inhabitants,
tends to be a bellwether for the national inflation rate.
For much of last year Germany's inflation rate remained
consistently above the price stability target of just under 2.0
percent for the euro currency area but slipped below it in May,
giving the ECB more scope to loosen policy as the euro zone
crisis drags on.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent
at its July policy meeting, showing it is ready to take
unprecedented action to tackle the crisis.
A Reuters poll earlier this week showed 44 out of 69
economists expect the ECB to cut the main interest again by the
end of the year and seven said the bank would do so for a second
month in a row in August.
