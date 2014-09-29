BERLIN, Sept 29 Annual inflation in Europe's
largest economy will probably remain at 0.8 percent for a third
month in September, data from some German states suggested on
Monday, maintaining pressure on the European Central Bank to
revive the euro zone economy.
Data from four federal states showed yearly inflation
holding steady, while consumer price pressures picked up by 0.1
percentage points in two states.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and
a bellwether for the national rate, consumer price inflation
stayed at 1.1 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters before the states' data was
published had forecast that national inflation harmonised to
compare with other European countries - the ECB's preferred
measure - would slow to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent in August.
The pan-German figure - due to be published at 1400 GMT -
would therefore remain well below the ECB's target for close to
but just under 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone.
"Data from the German states, pointing to unchanged
inflation at just 0.8 percent in September, will do nothing to
ease the pressure on the ECB as it meets this week," said
Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics.
Preliminary euro zone inflation data, due out on Tuesday, is
expected to show the annual rate slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.4
percent, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB considers anything
below 1 percent to be in its "danger zone".
"Monetary policies announced so far are not bold enough to
eradicate the threat of deflation in the region and the ECB
needs to offer more as soon as possible," McKeown said.
At its September meeting the ECB cut interest rates to a
record low and launched a new scheme to pump money into the
flagging euro zone economy. However, the central bank is not
expected to announce any changes to policy at its next meeting
on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.
Speaking on Lithuanian television on Sunday night, ECB
President Mario Draghi said the ECB's governing council had
agreed the central bank could do more if the situation worsened.
"(We have to) use a combination of strategies because
monetary policy alone creates necessary but insufficient
conditions to regain confidence and get out of the crisis," he
said.
