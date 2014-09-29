* German annual inflation at 0.8 pct
* Spanish EU-harmonised prices have fallen
* ECB not expected to act at this week's meeting
(Adds economist quote, details, context)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Sept 29 Annual inflation in Europe's
largest economy rose more than expected in September, data
showed on Monday, potentially helping to keep euro zone rate
stable, but remained low enough to keep pressure on the European
Central Bank to revive the euro zone economy.
Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed
consumer price inflation, harmonised to compare with other
European countries, held steady at 0.8 percent for a third
consecutive month. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll was
for 0.7 percent.
Other recent data has shown Spanish EU-harmonised consumer
prices falling by 0.3 percent year-on-year in September compared
with a previous 0.5 percent drop. Belgium saw deflation for the
first time since November 2009.
"Together with the slight easing of price falls in Spain ...
September euro zone inflation may also hold stable at 0.4
percent when it is published tomorrow," said Christian Schulz,
senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
The initial euro zone inflation report was expected to show
the annual rate slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent,
according to a Reuters poll before the German data release.
All of those readings are, however, well below the ECB's
target of close to but below 2 percent over the medium term in
the euro zone. They also fall into what the ECB calls its
"danger zone" - anything below 1 percent.
At its September meeting, the ECB cut interest rates to a
record low and announced a new scheme to pump money into the
flagging euro zone economy. It is not expected to announce any
policy changes at its meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.
"The economic slowdown suggests that it will take even
longer for inflation to return to target, warranting the ECB's
easing actions," Schulz said.
Speaking on Lithuanian television on Sunday night, ECB
President Mario Draghi said the ECB's governing council had
agreed the central bank could do more if the situation worsened.
"(We have to) use a combination of strategies because
monetary policy alone creates necessary but insufficient
conditions to regain confidence and get out of the crisis," he
said.
The Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) on Monday
forecast that average German annual inflation would be around
1.25 percent this year and about 1.5 percent next year.
Non-harmonised data also showed consumer prices increased by
0.8 percent on the year as energy prices dropped while food
price inflation accelerated. The cost of living was unchanged on
the month using both the harmonised and non-harmonised measure.
Final price data for September are is due to be released on
Oct. 15, the statistics office said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; additional reporting by Rene
Wagner and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Larry King)