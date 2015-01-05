* German data raises chance of euro inflation turning
negative
* Price data could push ECB Council to unveil QE this month
* Greek uncertainty complicates picture for Draghi
(Recasts with pan-German data)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Jan 5 German inflation slowed to its
lowest level in over five years in December, raising pressure on
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to unveil
unconventional measures later this month to ward off a
deflationary spiral in the euro zone.
Preliminary data showed on Monday that annual inflation,
harmonised for comparison with other European countries, fell to
just 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in November. Non-harmonised
data showed consumer prices increasing 0.2 percent year-on-year
in December, down from 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Both readings were below the expectations of economists
polled by Reuters and represented the lowest readings since
October 2009.
The slowdown, which was driven by a fall in energy prices,
reinforced expectations that the ECB will decide at a meeting
later this month to buy the debt of euro zone governments,
aiming to push inflation back up towards its target of just
below two percent.
"It is very possible that the inflation rate in the euro
zone will turn negative," said Holger Sandte, an economist at
Nordea Bank. "That increases the likelihood that the ECB will
announce a bond-buying programme on Jan. 22."
Inflation data for the entire 19-nation euro zone is due on
Wednesday.
The evidence of slowing German inflation came days after
Draghi gave an extensive interview to German daily Handelsblatt
in which he warned that the downside risks to price stability
had risen over the past half year.
He also confirmed that the ECB stood ready to introduce new
measures if necessary in early 2015. Speculation is rife that
Draghi could unveil plans for mass purchases of euro zone
government bonds - a step known as quantitative easing (QE) - to
tackle the threat of deflation.
The inflation data could give him additional ammunition to
convince wavering members of the ECB's Governing Council to back
QE, though Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has signalled that
he will oppose such a step.
Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics, said that if prices
in the euro zone fell in December, the pressure for QE would
become "irresistible".
The big question for the markets is how the ECB might
structure a QE programme - for example whether Greek bonds will
be included given uncertainty over the outcome of an election
being held on Jan. 25, three days after the next ECB meeting.
The far-left Syriza party, which has vowed to reverse the
austerity measures that were a condition for Greek bailout
packages totalling 240 billion euros, holds a narrow lead in
opinion polls.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Peter Graff and David
Stamp)