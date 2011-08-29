* German inflation eases in line with forecasts to 2.3 pct
y/y
* Still well above ECB's target of just under 2 pct
* But economy likely cooling, so no concern to ECB -
analysts
(Updates with pan-German figures)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Aug 29 German annual inflation eased in
August in line with forecasts, suggesting price pressures in
Europe's top economy may have peaked, giving the European
Central Bank one more reason not to raise interest rates any
time soon.
Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed
consumer prices rose 2.3 percent, still above the ECB's target
of just under 2 percent, but down from a 2.4 percent rise in the
previous month.
Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August
on lower energy prices, compared to a 0.4 percent rise in the
previous month. This was also in line with economists' forecasts
in a Reuters poll.
"With a weakening euro zone economy, slowing credit growth
and waning inflationary pressure in the euro zone's economic
powerhouse, it is hard to find a lot of upward risks to
inflation," said Carsten Brzeski at ING Financial Markets. "Will
this lead to a tide change at the ECB?"
The ECB's preferred measure of inflation, the harmonised
index of consumer prices (HICP), eased to 2.4 percent from 2.6
percent in July and versus a forecast for 2.5 percent.
Until recently the ECB was beset with the dilemma of
balancing monetary policy for Germany's strong economy and for
struggling peripheral euro zone states.
But recent data suggest the German economy is slowing
sharply, and analysts say inflation will likely also ease as a
result.
In the meantime, markets have priced out expectations of an
ECB rate hike for the foreseeable future, with some indications
the next move could even be a cut.
German business morale posted its steepest drop this month
since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse in late
2008, data from Ifo think tank showed last week, and economic
growth slowed to a meagre 0.1 percent in the second quarter of
the year.
"The figures are a further sign that inflation already
reached its peak this year, and can no longer be an issue for
the ECB," said Sebastian Wanke at Dekabank. "In the short- to
medium-term at least, inflation should no longer cause any
worries."
Among the six regional states however, the annual rate of
consumer price inflation was only in line with the ECB's target
in Hesse, home of the financial capital Frankfurt, where it fell
to 1.9 percent in August from 2.2 percent.
Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six
of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half the
population. These regional figures had shown easing pressure
from energy prices, and to a lesser extent from fresh foods due
to seasonal changes.
"Looking at the available components at the regional levels
shows that lower inflation is not only the result of lower oil
prices," said ING's Brzeski.
"In fact, there seems to be a broader trend of dropping
prices in the German economy. Prices for goods have been on a
downward trend since June, with a sharp drop in consumer goods
in August."
Consumer prices in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most
populous state, rose by 2.3 percent on the year in August,
versus a 2.7 percent rise the month before.
(Additional Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Rene Wagner; Editing
by John Stonestreet)
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; editing by Patrick Graham)