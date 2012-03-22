FRANKFURT, March 22 The German government lacks
as much as 8.4 billion euros ($11.1 billion) for investment in
motorways, railway lines and other infrastructure in the period
to 2015, German paper Bild-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing
a government document.
The government plans to invest almost 16 billion euros in
infrastructure in the period but this is insufficient to cover
the most necessary investments, the paper quoted the so-called
investment blueprint as saying.
The government presented a preliminary plan for investments
in December and gave German states and ministries until the end
of January to make additional proposals to the plan.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)