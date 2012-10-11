Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
BERLIN Oct 11 The European Central Bank's (ECB) plans to buy bonds of struggling euro zone countries breaks the taboo of financing states and increases the danger of inflation, Germany's leading economic institutes said on Thursday.
"(The institutes) see the risk of a mid-term rise in inflation. This process could be triggered by the ECB effectively providing monetary financing for states," a consortium of institutes said in their twice-yearly report.
"The ECB's decision could shake the main pillar of the currency union, namely the goal of price stability. Due to these conditions the ECB is no longer independent of fiscal policy."
The institutes, whose analysis flows into the German government's own economic forecasts, also halved their growth expectations for next year on the back of the euro zone crisis.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.