BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 14 Germany's insurance
industry expects overall premiums to rise by 1.5 percent to
180.7 billion euros ($229.7 billion) this year, a satisfactory
result given the challenges of the euro debt crisis, the head of
industry trade body GDV said on Wednesday.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to build
on this in 2013," GDV President Rolf-Peter Hoenen said in the
text of a speech at the trade body's annual news conference.
Developments varied across different types of insurance,
with life insurance premiums expected to fall by 0.7 percent to
86.2 billion euros, mainly due to weaker sales of single-premium
policies.
Property-casualty premiums are expected to see their
strongest growth since 1994 this year, rising by 3.7 percent to
58.7 billion euros.
That rise is bolstered by a 5.1 percent rise in car
insurance premiums, which are expected to reach 22 billion euros
this year, although GDV said damage claims payments are also up
and the segment is expected to post an underwriting loss for the
year, as it has done every year since 2008.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Klaus Lauer)