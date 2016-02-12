BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says Bill Downe intends to retire as CEO
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
BERLIN Feb 12 German insurers will likely see premium growth stagnate at a rate of 0.5 percent this year amid debilitatingly low interest rates, trade body GDV said on Friday.
In 2015, total premiums edged up 0.5 percent to 193.6 billion euros ($218.4 billion), posting the weakest growth rate in four years, GDV said on Friday.
GDV represents some of Europe's largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx, as members.
($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.