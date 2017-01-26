BERLIN Jan 26 German insurers' premiums will likely grow by at least 1 percent this year, after edging up by only 0.2 percent in 2016, their slowest growth rate in five years, amid low interest rates, trade body GDV said on Thursday.

The decline in life insurance premiums will slow to around 0.5 percent after a 2.2 percent slide in 2016, while property and casualty (P&C) will grow by 2.1 percent this year compared with 2.9 percent last year, GDV said.

Overall 2016 premiums were 194.2 billion euros ($208 billion). GDV's members include some of Europe's largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx.

($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)