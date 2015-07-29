FRANKFURT, July 29 The German life insurance
sector can cope with the transition to higher capital
requirements called for under new European regulations, despite
challenges posed by historically low interest rates, German
financial supervisor Bafin said on Wednesday.
Insurers will need to strive to fortify their capital bases
to safely meet the new requirements known as Solvency II, Bafin
President Felix Hufeld said in a statement.
Low interest rates have made it hard for life insurers to
pay out big dividends or buy back shares because they reduce
insurers' investment returns and raise the risk of them having
to consume their capital reserves to pay policyholders.
German insurer Talanx cut its profit forecast for
the year on Tuesday and said it would restructure its German
life insurance unit, in part in response to low interest rates.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)