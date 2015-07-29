FRANKFURT, July 29 The German life insurance sector can cope with the transition to higher capital requirements called for under new European regulations, despite challenges posed by historically low interest rates, German financial supervisor Bafin said on Wednesday.

Insurers will need to strive to fortify their capital bases to safely meet the new requirements known as Solvency II, Bafin President Felix Hufeld said in a statement.

Low interest rates have made it hard for life insurers to pay out big dividends or buy back shares because they reduce insurers' investment returns and raise the risk of them having to consume their capital reserves to pay policyholders.

German insurer Talanx cut its profit forecast for the year on Tuesday and said it would restructure its German life insurance unit, in part in response to low interest rates. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)