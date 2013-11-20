BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Germany plans some regulatory measures to help the country's life insurers, who are battling the debilitating effects of low interest rates on their business, a top Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.
"Further measures are envisaged in the next legislative period," Thomas Steffen told a conference organised by the EU's insurance watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).
Germany has been ordering cuts to the interest rates allowed on guaranteed long-term savings products and has also ordered insurers to build up reserves to lessen the pain but low interest rates remain the No. 1 problem facing the sector.
Steffen did not give details of the measures in mind. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says to consider sale of shares of unit Rishi Reality Leasing Services Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2mRz0a1 Further company coverage:
* Says February contract sales up 185.8 percent y/y at 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)