BERLIN, March 10 Germany's finance ministry is
planning measures to support life insurers struggling to meet
guaranteed returns to clients in the face of low interest rates.
These could potentially include capping agent commissions
and allowing greater flexibility on base rates.
"The finance ministry aims for a long-term, comprehensive
stabilisation of life insurance," Michael Meister, secretary of
state at the ministry, told Reuters.
The measures will target a "fairer balance" between all
savings clients insured under different maturities, as well as
helping the firms themselves stay solvent.
There are 93 mainly small life insurers in Germany, many of
which are struggling because of low interest rates. The biggest
life insurer in Germany is Allianz with approximately
15 percent of the market share. Other companies include Munich
Re insurance unit Ergo, Generali ,
Axa and Talanx.
Life insurers currently have to pay out half of their
valuation reserves to customers who terminate their policy. This
has become a problem as their high-yielding sovereign bonds
trade at higher market values, while lower yielding new bonds
are far less attractive.
The value gap between bond types has grown industry-wide to
a high double-digit billion amount. Insurers would have to sell
their high-yield bonds before they mature to realize the higher
market value - not in their interest and not in the interest of
all other policy holders whose contracts run longer.
Sources in Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition
government said that reforms under discussion included changes
to the way theoretical profits from an insurer's fixed-income
assets are distributed among different clients.
Life insurers are obliged to distribute half of their
so-called theoretical profits - profits that are on the books
but cannot be achieved under current conditions - on
fixed-income products to clients whose policies are expiring.
Only those whose policies are expiring or those who are
terminating their contracts are benefiting, while those with
longer-term policies are disadvantaged.
A spokeswoman for the finance ministry said there was no
fixed timetable for the reforms. A government source said it was
unlikely to be this month.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper estimated the life
insurance sector's payments on maturing policies this year
amounted to 2 billion euros.
"This is about helping life insurance companies to bridge
the low-interest period," said Alexander Erdland, president of
the German insurers industry association (GDV).
"It is unfair and wrong if 19 customers get less money so
the 20th can get more," he said, adding that insurance firms
were finding themselves having to distribute theoretical profits
which they would rather reinvest.
A 2013 financial stability report by the Bundesbank showed
low rates weakened the solvency of insurance companies. An
attempt by the previous government to reduce pressure on
insurance was blocked by the Social Democrats (SPD).
