* Five to 10 German insurers could fail under Solvency II
* Germany has backstop company in place for any failures
* Need different approach to define global system risks
* Trade body GDV: too early to judge Solvency II impact
By Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Nov 27 Some German insurers may fail
in the wake of tough new European capital rules for the industry
due to come into force in 2016, Germany's top insurance
supervisor said.
"I'm not sure that all insurers will make it," Felix Hufeld,
head of insurance at German watchdog Bafin, told a conference at
the University of Frankfurt late on Tuesday.
Germany's life insurers are suffering in the current
environment of rock-bottom interest rates and may struggle to
build up the 3 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.1-$6.8 billion) in
extra capital per year that regulator Bafin estimates may be
needed to meet the new rules known as Solvency II, he said.
Bafin supervises more than 90 life insurers in Germany, from
Europe's biggest, Allianz, to a raft of smaller,
unlisted insurers that are seen as facing the biggest challenge
under Solvency II.
"I don't know, it could be five or 10," Hufeld said of the
number of insurers that risked failure.
Bafin tempered the remarks in a statement on Wednesday,
saying that undershooting solvency capital requirements was not
equivalent to the failure of an insurer.
"The statement that life insurers will be able to fulfil
their guarantee obligations in the short and medium term remains
valid," Bafin said.
German insurance trade body GDV on Wednesday said it was too
early to judge the impact of Solvency II on individual
companies, as many provisions still needed to be finalised and
translated into national law over the coming months.
Furthermore, the 3-5 billion euro capital estimate was "too
high," the GDV said, adding insurers were already building up
billions of euros in reserves to account for low interest rates.
Many German life insurers have a large stock of insurance
savings policies carrying guaranteed interest rates of up to 4
percent, which they will have to pay policy holders for decades
to come, a tough task when the current benchmark yield on
10-year German government debt is only 1.7 percent.
Germany has a backstop life insurance company called
Protektor Lebensversicherung AG in place to protect policy
holders in case an insurance company becomes insolvent.
"We have to be prepared," Hufeld said.
The European Commission, the European Parliament and EU
member governments reached agreement on final details of the
Solvency II rules earlier this month, in a deal that some EU
politicians criticised as caving in to industry interests.
The agreement gave Germany something it wanted, a 16-year
transition period to help life insurers deal with their back
book of guaranteed policies, but Hufeld said insurers would need
to make strenuous efforts to meet Solvency II's terms.
"It is certainly not industry-friendly," he said.
GLOBAL RULES
Bafin plans to ask Germany's life insurers to do an "as if"
calculation next summer to see how well they would comply with
the Solvency II rules.
Separately, the EU's insurance watchdog, the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), plans
stress tests of the insurance sector in the spring that will
also be based on Solvency II.
Solvency II requires more sophistication from insurers in
matching the risks on their books with the capital they have to
hold to cover those risks, better protecting policy holders.
The EU also wants Solvency II to form the vanguard of
efforts to define global capital standards for insurers.
International regulators have already identified nine
insurers, including Allianz, Axa, Prudential plc
and AIG, as potentially posing a risk to the
financial system should they go bust.
Insurers, for their part, deny they create systemic risk.
Hufeld appeared to disagree with both the industry and
fellow regulators' approach to reining-in global players.
"There is systemic risk but it has to be captured
differently," he said, adding that insurers' role in the capital
markets could have a big indirect effect on the banking system
should an insurer fail.
"We need a more activity-based approach but I do not have a
complete answer," Hufeld said.