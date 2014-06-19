FRANKFURT, June 19 German life insurers will shift quickly towards new savings products with fewer guarantees as the sector responds to the challenge of low interest rates and tighter regulation, a top German regulator predicted.

Officials have been urging the country's more than 90 life insurers to broaden their product palette beyond traditional savings products that offer a guaranteed rate of return, said Felix Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin.

"We're encouraging the insurers to innovate; there is plenty of room between products with traditional guarantees and purely index-linked policies," Hufeld told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)