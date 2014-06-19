* Life insurers seen shifting toward new savings products
* Bafin official sees move in months rather than years
* Interest rate cut may speed innovation by insurers
(Adds further comments by Hufeld)
By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, June 19 German life insurers will
shift quickly towards new savings products with fewer guarantees
as the sector responds to the challenge of low interest rates
and tighter regulation, a top German regulator predicted.
Officials have been urging the country's more than 90 life
insurers to broaden their product palette beyond traditional
savings products that offer a guaranteed rate of return, said
Felix Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at German financial
watchdog Bafin.
"We're encouraging the insurers to innovate; there is plenty
of room between products with traditional guarantees and purely
index-linked policies," Hufeld told Reuters in an interview.
German life insurers have seen their margins squeezed,
having sold savings policies with guaranteed interest rates of
up to 4 percent in the past, compared with a reinvestment yield
of under 1.4 percent on 10-year bonds bought today.
German market leaders Allianz and Ergo
launched products with more limited guarantees last year, hoping
customers would still be lured by potentially higher overall
returns. Other insurers are expected to follow suit.
"Many companies are waiting to see what happens but it is a
matter of months rather than years," Hufeld said. A prolonged
period of low interest rates could pose a threat to financial
stability if steps are not taken to counteract it, Hufeld said.
Bafin has advised the German government on a package of
measures now before parliament and aimed at helping life
insurers stay financially healthy even if low yields last for
years.
One element of the package requires insurers to cut the
interest rate they are allowed to offer on guaranteed savings
policies to 1.25 percent from Jan. 1, 2015, from 1.75 percent
now.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's this week said the
cut would make traditional products less attractive and crimp
growth in the segment.
"This may well accelerate the trend toward developing new
products with varying guarantee features in order to offset
potentially weaker new business for traditional guaranteed
products," S&P said.
The measures proposed by the government to shore up the
insurance sector must not be compared with the bailout packages
required by some banks in the financial crisis, Hufeld said.
"No one need worry about the safety of their policies; the
resilience of the insurance industry is high," he said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)