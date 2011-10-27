(Adds detail, background)

* Allianz, Munich Re to take further writedowns in Q3

* Allianz says sees no further Greek bond impact in Q4

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 German global insurance players Allianz and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) said they would write down the value of their Greek sovereign bond holdings in the third quarter the same way they previously had.

Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, said it would rigorously apply its writedown policy in the quarter ending Sept. 30 but cast the move in a positive light.

"Thus, in the current situation, we expect no further impacts for the fourth quarter due to the EU (European Union) agreements, though this does depend on whether the markets accept the proposed solution and how it is implemented technically," Allianz said in a statement.

Allianz said an agreement struck early on Thursday between EU political leaders and private sector creditors targeting a 50 percent writedown of the creditors' portfolio of Greek sovereign bonds showed that Europe was capable of cross-border compromises between the public and private sector.

"This will be a cornerstone for a long-term solution to the debt crisis," Allianz said.

Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said the deal to cut Greece's debt was sensible in both the short and long term, as it would give Greece a chance to consolidate its finances and widened the manoeuvring room of EU's rescue fund.

"It is right and makes sense for creditors to bear a reasonable share of unavoidable losses, but these are only emergency measures needed to tackle the immediate situation," von Bomhard said in a statement.

"By themselves, they are not sufficient to resolve the underlying problems in the long term," he said, adding that the solution required clear objectives and political decisions.

In the second quarter, Allianz wrote down its Greek government bond holdings to an average nominal value of 54 percent in a move that shaved 326 million euros ($451 million) off quarterly net profit.

The carrying value of Allianz's Greek sovereign bonds was 782 million euros at the end of the second quarter. Munich Re's holdings totalled around 800 million at that point.

Munich Re also said it would mark its Greek sovereign bond holdings to market at the end of the third quarter after writing off more than half their value in the second quarter.

The amount of the writedown in the third quarter would be less than the 703 million euros it took in the second, Munich Re said.

While insurers are expected to feel some additional pain from Greek writedowns in the third quarter, the rising value of their German government bond holdings will offset the damage to some degree. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)