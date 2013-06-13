FRANKFURT, June 13 Germany's insurers expect EU
insurance watchdog EIOPA to unveil proposals acceptable to the
industry when it publishes a study on insurance products with
long-term interest guarantees on Friday.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) has been working for months on the study on how to treat
long-term guarantees under sweeping new capital rules for the
insurance sector due to take effect in the coming years.
Products with guaranteed returns have been a staple of
German insurers like Allianz and Ergo, who
feel that some of the EU regulators' proposals are unnecessarily
restrictive and threaten the viability of their life insurance
business.
