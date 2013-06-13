FRANKFURT, June 13 Germany's insurers expect EU insurance watchdog EIOPA to unveil proposals acceptable to the industry when it publishes a study on insurance products with long-term interest guarantees on Friday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has been working for months on the study on how to treat long-term guarantees under sweeping new capital rules for the insurance sector due to take effect in the coming years.

Products with guaranteed returns have been a staple of German insurers like Allianz and Ergo, who feel that some of the EU regulators' proposals are unnecessarily restrictive and threaten the viability of their life insurance business. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)