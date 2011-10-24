BERLIN Oct 24 German regulator Bafin has asked
major insurers to report on the levels of their investments with
banks due to fears of contagion from the financial crisis, a
German daily wrote on Monday, citing sources in the insurance
sector.
Financial Times Deutschland wrote that insurers such as
Allianz and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) had to report how
much capital they had invested with banks by Nov. 7, and how
much of it was put in unsecured bonds.
The threat of a Greek debt default has raised the prospect
of a new banking crisis and European bank stocks have tumbled by
about a third since July.
A Bafin spokeswoman told the paper however there was "no
pressure at all from Bafin on insurers to reduce their
involvement with banks".
"That would not correspond in any way to the legal
possibilities of Bafin. We cannot tell insurers where they
should invest," she said.
The sector is already bracing for Solvency II, a set of new
capital rules for the European insurance industry scheduled to
come into force on Jan. 1, 2013.
Solvency II is intended to protect policy holders and
investors by making insurers align their capital reserves more
closely with the risks they underwrite.
