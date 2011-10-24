* BaFin says regularly surveys insurers' investments

* Says won't ask insurers to invest less in banks

* GDV sees banks totalling 55 pct of insurer investments (Adds Bafin spokesman, GDV)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 24 German regulator Bafin said it had asked insurers to report on the levels of their investments in banks and securities issued by banks by early November, adding it conducted such surveys on a regular basis.

German daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland earlier cited sources in the insurance sector as saying Bafin asked insurers for data on their exposure to banks due to fears of contagion from the financial crisis.

The threat of a Greek debt default has raised the prospect of a new banking crisis and European bank stocks have tumbled by about a third since July.

Bafin said on Monday such surveys were common, the last one having been completed half a year ago, and said it had no plans to ask insurers to cut back investments in banks as a result.

"We do not meddle in companies' investment policies," a spokesman for Bafin told Reuters on Monday.

"There is no legal basis for doing so."

He said European industry regulator EIOPA collects similar data Europe-wide.

"If you take bancassurance regulation seriously you need to look at the interdependency of the sectors," he said.

German insurance association GDV expects that banks account for about 55 percent of the German insurance industry's 1.25 trillion euros ($1.74 trillion) worth of investments.

"A large part of these investments is protected and thereby not directly dependent on the financial situation of banks," GDV head Joerg von Fuerstenwerth said.

Many insurers hold shares in banks. Allianz holds almost 5 percent of shares in Commerzbank as well as 2 percent in Italy's UniCredit .

Beyond that, some 14.2 percent of their invests are loans to banks and 24.4 percent are Pfandbriefs, or covered bonds. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sophie Walker)