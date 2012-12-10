* Provinzial Nordwest, Provinzial Rheinland to talk merger
* Merger talks between the two insurers to run to March 31
* Talks with other potential bidders ruled out in meantime
* Allianz mulled 2.25 bln eur for Nordwest -sources
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 German public sector insurer
Provinzial Nordwest will discuss merging with peer Provinzial
Rheinland,in a potential blow to Nordwest suitor Allianz
The two public sector insurers would explore a merger until
March 31, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a
statement on Monday, having met with the insurers' owners.
"Talks with other interested parties will be ruled out until
then," the statement said.
Financial sources have told Reuters Allianz may be ready to
offer more than 2.25 billion euros ($2.91 billion) for
Provinzial Nordwest, Germany's second-biggest public sector
insurer.
But talk of a possible bid by market leader Allianz prompted
opposition from Provinzial Nordwest employees and services trade
union Verdi, which said 6,000 jobs could be at stake.
Germany's public sector banks and insurers have a special
status under German law and traditionally have closed ranks to
ward off any threat of influence from the private sector.
Provinzial Nordwest, which is owned by regional savings
banks and local government authorities, has around 3 million
customers, with premiums largely balanced between
property-casualty and life insurance businesses, at 1.6 billion
euros and 1.4 billion euros respectively.
($1 = 0.7735 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)